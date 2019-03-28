49°
Latest Weather Blog
New York City councilman named as world's tallest politician
NEW YORK (AP) - A 6-foot-10 New York City councilman from Brooklyn has been named the tallest politician in the world.
Robert Cornegy Jr. was honored for that distinction at a City Hall ceremony on Wednesday after being officially certified by Guinness World Records as world's tallest male politician on Jan. 14. Cornegy says he went for the title two years ago after a constituent jokingly told him "you have to be the tallest politician ever."
Cornegy says being tall has its challenges, especially shopping for shoes and clothes. The previous record holder was a British member of Parliament named Sir Louis Gluckstein, who measured 6-foot-7-1/2 inches. He died in 1979 and was succeeded by another British politician who stood at 6-foot-6 inches.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Organizers to hold summit to discuss growth of entertainment industry in La.
-
Ascension residents get temporary reprieve from floodway designation
-
#WestSideHostages bumper stickers made in reponse to traffic woes
-
DOTD may be able to open both lanes of La. 1 South...
-
Sherwood Forest road repairs frustrating drivers, impacting businesses