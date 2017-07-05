79°
New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

1 hour 43 minutes 39 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 6:04 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they're calling a "clear assassination."
 
Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday.
 
Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them. They say a person believed to be a bystander was struck by a bullet and is in stable condition.
 
The attack happened in the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help. Other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.
 
The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.
 
Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

