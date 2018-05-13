New Week, New Weather Pattern

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies will continue through this evening, as temperatures will be slow to cool into the 70s by 9PM. Eventually, we will drop to 68° overnight with calm winds. Things will stay consistent as we head into Monday, but temperatures will bump up a couple degrees. Mostly sunny skies will lead to temperatures warming quickly into the 80s by 10AM, and reaching a high of 92° through the afternoon. Clouds will increase slightly through the afternoon and evening, but not enough to produce showers. Winds will be light and out of the north.

Up Next: Things will stay dry to start the workweek off, but moisture will be increasing as we move through the week. Temperatures will stay above average and humidity will continue to increase, especially as we approach the latter half of the week. Afternoon pop up showers and storms will become the norm Wednesday into the weekend, with things becoming more scattered Saturday and Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A high pressure center will stay located over Mississippi into Eastern Tennessee to start the week, which will allow things to stay dry. A tropical disturbance has developed Sunday afternoon just north of Cuba, which will slowly move through the Eastern Gulf for much of the week. The high pressure near us will protect us from showers initially, but will split and retreat to the north on Wednesday. This will open the door for the potential tropical low pressure to input additional moisture and energy into Louisiana and Mississippi through the latter half of the workweek. This will bring afternoon pop up showers and storms into the region. An upper level trough will help to pull the low up into Alabama and the Florida panhandle through the weekend, but this will bring added moisture as we proceed into Saturday and Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

