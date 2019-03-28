New way to get around campus: LSU gets new 3D interactive map

BATON ROUGE - Concept3D, a company known for making interactive maps, announced that LSU is the latest higher education institution to use one of the company's 3D maps.

According to Cision PR Newswire, the platform presents the entire Baton Rouge campus online with "interactive, highly detailed 3D renderings, making it easy and fun to explore on desktop or mobile device."

Officials say the map integrates a "wayfinding" system that allows users to get directions from their location or to enter a location and find the best way to get anywhere on campus. There is also an interactive point-to-point tour which includes LSU's points of interest. One of the places includes Mike the Tiger's campus habitat.

"We are very proud to welcome LSU to the Concept3D family and to see their campus along with off-campus information presented online with our platform," said Gordon Boyes, CEO of Concept3D. "The flexibility of Concept3D's immersive software makes it a perfect choice for schools of any size, but it's particularly impressive to see a campus the size of LSU in vivid 3D detail, and fully interactive. It will be exciting to see how LSU departments across campus utilize the platform moving forward."

Click here to see the new LSU map.