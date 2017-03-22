New video shows Deputy Nick Tullier operating a wheelchair

Photo: Facebook

HOUSTON, Tx. - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier's family posted a new video Wednesday showing him operating a wheelchair as he continues his recovery.

In an update, Tullier's father says the hospital had to remove a "central line" IV that was causing an infection. His father goes on to say Tullier's recovery is still advancing and he continues to stay strong.

Shortly after the update, his family shared a video of him operating a wheelchair that he can steer with the movement of his head.

Deputy Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.

Earlier this month, a report said Tullier is learning to walk and speak again after his injuries confined him to a hospital bed for several months.