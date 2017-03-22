Latest Weather Blog
New video shows Deputy Nick Tullier operating a wheelchair
HOUSTON, Tx. - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier's family posted a new video Wednesday showing him operating a wheelchair as he continues his recovery.
In an update, Tullier's father says the hospital had to remove a "central line" IV that was causing an infection. His father goes on to say Tullier's recovery is still advancing and he continues to stay strong.
Shortly after the update, his family shared a video of him operating a wheelchair that he can steer with the movement of his head.
Deputy Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.
Earlier this month, a report said Tullier is learning to walk and speak again after his injuries confined him to a hospital bed for several months.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish couple shares their 'colon cancer love story'
-
LSU to offer free mumps vaccines to students, faculty and staff
-
Denham Springs bar affected by flood to be featured on 'Bar Rescue'...
-
Homeowner fights off robbers; suspects shot in second botched robbery
-
Concrete barrier preventing business owner from accessing property