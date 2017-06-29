New trial set for man accused of killing school board member

BATON ROUGE - This week's scheduled trial of a 20-year-old Louisiana man accused in the robbery and slaying of an East Feliciana Parish School Board member has been pushed back.



The Advocate reports that state District Judge Lou Daniel granted a defense motion moving the trial date to Aug. 7 for Jacquez Tremaine Griffin. Griffin's attorney, Jason Hessick, said Wednesday his client will claim self-defense.



Griffin faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 2016 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Broderick Brooks. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life-sentence in prison.



Authorities say Griffin confessed after a search found the believed .40-caliber handgun used.



An arrest document says at the time of Brooks' death Griffin was out on bail after being accused of armed robbery with a firearm in an April 2015 incident.