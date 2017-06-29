75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New trial set for man accused of killing school board member

1 hour 59 minutes 5 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 6:13 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - This week's scheduled trial of a 20-year-old Louisiana man accused in the robbery and slaying of an East Feliciana Parish School Board member has been pushed back.
 
The Advocate reports that state District Judge Lou Daniel granted a defense motion moving the trial date to Aug. 7 for Jacquez Tremaine Griffin. Griffin's attorney, Jason Hessick, said Wednesday his client will claim self-defense.
 
Griffin faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 2016 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Broderick Brooks. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life-sentence in prison.
 
Authorities say Griffin confessed after a search found the believed .40-caliber handgun used.
 
An arrest document says at the time of Brooks' death Griffin was out on bail after being accused of armed robbery with a firearm in an April 2015 incident.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days