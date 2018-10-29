New Topgolf Baton Rouge location hiring more than 300 new employees

BATON ROUGE - Popular sports entertainment venue Topgolf is getting ready to open soon in Baton Rouge, and they're looking to hire.

The business says its new location at 10955 North Mall Drive is now looking to fill about 350 positions. In about three weeks, anyone interested in working at the location can attend unique hiring events in which prospective employees' skills will be put to the test on the spot.

"Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more," the company said in a news release Monday.

Topgolf has been a fast-growing property around the country, providing food, drinks and television while visitors whack away at micro-chipped golf balls keeping track of individual scores. The new location is anticipated to open sometime early next year.

Ambition auditions will take place offsite, and the location will be displayed online upon applying. Hired associates for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

More information the hiring events can be found here.