New student living complex set to open at LSU in July

BATON ROUGE - The Nicholson Gateway Apartments are set to be complete in July, adding space for 1,500 LSU students.

Resident coordinator Catherine David says a lot of work went into the program.

"The start of this project was a lot of research, as it should be, and so in talking to students and looking at trends across the nation and here in town," David says, "it was clear that upperclassmen wanted a home on campus that wasn't a freshman residence hall and that had amenities that they were drawn to off campus."

The seven-building complex features granite countertops, giant showers, and a view of Tiger Stadium and the PMAC.

"It's really a community all its own where students can live, sleep, study, eat, watch the game across the street in the stadium and not have to leave," says David.

Besides the luxury amenities, the gateway also includes shopping center that has a Matherne's grocery store and Wendy's which will be open to the public.

Nicholson has been squeezed down to one lane in both directions during the Gateway's construction.

Residential Life says the roads should be cleared and everything open by the August 12th move-in date.