New streetcar riding 'krewe' to herald Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new "krewe" plans to help kick off New Orleans' annual Carnival season on Jan. 6.
A group known as the Phunny Phorty Phellows has long heralded the arrival of the season by donning costumes and taking a ride on the St. Charles Avenue street car. New Orleans news outlets report that, now, another streetcar full of revelers plans to follow them.
A spokesman says the group - the Funky Uptown Krewe - hopes to encourage more people to come out for the start of the season. One attraction is a chance to literally catch some music: the group will toss CDs featuring local bands.
Carnival season begins on Jan. 6 and continues until Mardi Gras - or Fat Tuesday - which falls next year on March 5.
