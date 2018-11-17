51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New streetcar riding 'krewe' to herald Carnival season

6 hours 50 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 November 17, 2018 2:06 PM November 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new "krewe" plans to help kick off New Orleans' annual Carnival season on Jan. 6.
 
A group known as the Phunny Phorty Phellows has long heralded the arrival of the season by donning costumes and taking a ride on the St. Charles Avenue street car. New Orleans news outlets report that, now, another streetcar full of revelers plans to follow them.
 
A spokesman says the group - the Funky Uptown Krewe - hopes to encourage more people to come out for the start of the season. One attraction is a chance to literally catch some music: the group will toss CDs featuring local bands.
 
Carnival season begins on Jan. 6 and continues until Mardi Gras - or Fat Tuesday - which falls next year on March 5.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days