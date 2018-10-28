New statewide database aims to help officers fight gangs

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia authorities say more than 33,000 profiles of suspected gang members have been added to a statewide database.



The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council announced this month that the profiles are on the Georgia Gang Intelligence Platform.



The profiles include names, affiliations and identifiers such as tattoos.



The Times of Gainesville reports that investigators there believe it will become a great tool for law enforcement.

