New spot in Tiger Stadium will offer beer during football games

BATON ROUGE - LSU says The Chute, a new area in Tiger Stadium where fans can buy alcohol and food, will be unveiled in the Tigers' opening game against Southeastern next month.

The Chute will be open Saturday, Sept. 8 and will allow entry to any fan 21-years of age or older with a game ticket. Located on the ground level of the south side of Tiger Stadium, The Chute will give fans the opportunity to buy beer and food while watching the game on a giant video board and numerous televisions.

According to a release, The Chute can hold more than 1,200 people and will span gates 23 to 28. The area will open two and half hours before kickoff and will close at the beginning of the fourth quarter each game.

Named after the tunnel used to enter and exit to the locker room at Tiger Stadium, Admission to The Chute is $20 and includes two beverages per person. Additional drinks can be purchased for $6 inside the premium area. Water and soft drinks will also be served.

Food service in The Chute will be provided by Burgersmith, which will serve its menu items cooked on-site from a food truck.

Visitors will not be allowed to take alcohol outside The Chute.