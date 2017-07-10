New speed limit in effect for Staring Lane; drivers being monitored

BATON ROUGE – A new speed limit is now in effect on Staring Lane and a new digital monitoring system has been regulating drivers' speed.

The speed monitor sits in the median to remind drivers to slow down. City-Parish traffic engineers made a compromise with residents after several there were several complaints about the speed limit being too fast.

"People whenever they are trying down this boulevard like this they expect it to be about 40 to 45 miles a hour so," resident Rodney McZeal said.

According to traffic engineers, Staring Lane was designed for speed limits up to 50 miles per hour.

In 2014, the speed was posted at 40 miles per hour, however it was lowered to 35 by the Metro Council. Since then, there have been differing opinions about the speed limit. However, since the recent change residents seem to be in agreement.

"I think 40 is fine but people need to pay attention and stop texting and driving, because I see that a lot," driver Kathy Raby said.

Police say they plan to give drivers enough time to get accustomed to the change before they issue speed violation tickets.