77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New sexual misconduct allegations emerge against CBS boss

3 hours 53 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 September 09, 2018 8:06 PM September 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Six women are making new sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves, whose reign as one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood appears nearing an end.
 
The New Yorker on Sunday reported the women's accusations, which include Moonves forcing them to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt women's careers.
 
CBS said Sunday that it takes the allegations very seriously, and that its board of directors is investigating.
 
Six other women accused Moonves of misconduct in another New Yorker article published last month. Even before the new allegations came to light on Sunday, CBS' board was reportedly discussing terms of Moonves' exit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days