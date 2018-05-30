New Salvation Army location opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- The Salvation Army is opening a new location in the capital area.

The Family Store and Donation Center will open its doors to the public Wednesday morning. The store is located at 10420 Coursey Boulevard between Home Depot and Dollar Tree.

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London back in 1865, according to a release. The organization has been helping people in the states for more than 130 years.

Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from the organization through the array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, clothing and shelter, and more. According to the website "The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever, and however we can."

