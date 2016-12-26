New rules won't float with boat owners in Orleans suburb

KENNER- Recreational boats on trailers are nothing unusual in many Louisiana neighborhoods.



Now, new restrictions on where boat owners in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner can park their vessels are drawing complaints.



The complaints have led city officials to say they are exploring whether they should alter or delay some of the new rules, which were approved in March.



According to The New Orleans Advocate a new zoning code, in the works for years, includes rules on where boats could be parked at Kenner residences. Allowed locations include garages or on driveways, backyards or side yards that have fences or hedges to shield them from public view.



The changes were discussed at numerous public gatherings. But some residents say they were blindsided by the new rules.





