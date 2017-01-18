New round of inspections for FEMA trailers

LIVINGSTON PARISH- FEMA is close to delivering all the temporary mobile homes to flood victims in the capital region. Now another round of inspections will ramp up to confirm people living in the trailers still need them.

FEMA will schedule appointments with homeowners to meet in person. Similar to those being housed in hotels, flood victims in the trailers must show they still have a need for the temporary units and they are working towards permanent housing.

FEMA strongly recommends homeowners keep their contact information up to date and respond to agency requests promptly. Since the August flood, difficulty contacting victims has been a real headache for the agency.

The FEMA trailer program is scheduled to end in February 2018, homeowners will not have the option to purchase the units.

To date about 3,400 trailers are occupied with a few hundred left to be delivered. About 14,000 homeowners dropped out of the program after applying because they found different housing options or because they got tired of waiting for the trailers to be delivered. So far 39 trailers have been returned to FEMA because homeowners have finished their repairs.