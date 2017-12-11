63°
New Roads woman cast on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS- The new season of "The Bachelor" premieres early next year, and one of the contestants is a Louisiana native.

33-year-old Lauren Jarreau. of New Roads is a recent master's degree graduate, and has been chosen as one of the 29 bachelorettes.

The women will compete for the affection of Arie Luyendyk Jr., a 36-year-old race car driver.

The show is hosted by Chris Harrison, and is set to premiere Monday, Jan. 1 on ABC.

