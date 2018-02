New Roads parades set to roll on Fat Tuesday

NEW ROADS - Boasting one of the oldest and largest Mardi Gras festivals in Louisiana, two parades are set to roll Tuesday in the city on False River.

Community Center Carnival Mardi Gras Parade; starts 11:00 a.m.

New Roads Lions Mardi Gras Parade; starts at 2:00 p.m.

Revelers are encouraged to arrive early.