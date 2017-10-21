New Roads Mayor Robert Myer sends in resignation

PLAQUEMINE- New Roads Mayor Robert Myer has officially resigned.

His resignation was submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office early Friday morning.

The move comes after a Thursday evening hearing at a Plaquemine courthouse. During the hearing, Myer plead no contest to felony malfeasance charges for using the city's credit card illegally for personal purchases.

Myer will remain on probation for one year and will face no prison time. His formal hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2018.

Myer's resignation can be seen here.