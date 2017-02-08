New Roads mayor court date pushed to March

NEW ROADS – New Roads Mayor Robert Myer’s court date has been continued until next month.

His court date was originally scheduled for Wednesday. However, counsel agreed over the telephone to move that date to March 9 at 9 a.m.

Myer is accused of charging thousands of dollars for personal purchases on a city credit card.

The last time Myer was in court, Prosecutor Tony Clayton and Myer's defense attorney, Steven Moore, went back and forth as Judge James Best presided over the hearing. Moore argued that not all of the information in the case had been handed over to him, whereas Clayton claimed that Moore in fact did have all of the information.

Following the attorneys' arguments, Judge Best set another court date for Wednesday in hopes of setting a trial date then. The court has since decided to move that hearing to March.

Myer was indicted by a grand jury in August on charges of malfeasance in office and abuse of power. He is accused of using a city credit card for personal purchases.

The Investigative Unit reported in August that between 2011 and 2014, Myers had $134,000 in charges on the card, including dinners, movie tickets and hotel stays.