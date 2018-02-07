New Roads Mardi Gras parade security preps underway

NEW ROADS- Security preparations are underway for the state's third-largest Mardi Gras parade in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The annual parade kicks off on Fat Tuesday every year, and officials are expecting more than 70,000 attendees.

Police Chief Kevin McDonald met with 20 law enforcement agencies to go over the plan and procedures to secure thousands of parade goers.

"We expect well over 200 law enforcement and first responders," said McDonald.

Wilmer Moore helps coordinate the first parade every year, and believes safety is paramount.

"We also ask the parish personnel to be on the look out for anything that's suspicious to make sure we have a safe Mardi Gras," said Moore.

Law enforcement officers will barricade the route and secure on the ground and above this year.

"We try to barricade all of the main entrances into the parade route, that way we don't have vehicles moving while the parade is going on," says Moore.

The annual Mardi Gras Parade in New Roads will roll on Fat Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.