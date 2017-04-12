New Roads approves $60,000 for juvenile criminal system

NEW ROADS- The city council approved money to improve the juvenile criminal system in New Roads.



Council members unanimously approved $60,000 for things like housing and rehabilitation.



Residents in two subdivisions became frustrated with the lack of punishment for juveniles who were committing a spree of car burglaries earlier this year.

“Two of the main problems that juveniles have is that there is no money, and there's no facility to put them in says, councilman Kirk White.



Now the city will use the additional money to send juvenile offenders to other detention centers or to start up rehab programs in the city.



