75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New riverboat to cruise on the Mississippi River this year

5 hours 9 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 June 18, 2018 2:46 PM June 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: American Cruise Lines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new riverboat will be cruising on the Mississippi River this year.

The Sun Herald reports the American Song is set to take its inaugural cruise from New Orleans on Oct. 6. The new riverboat is the first of a new series by American Cruise Lines, which has been operating paddlewheel boats out of New Orleans and Baton Rouge for several years.

The cruise line says the boat boasts expanded suites, with 900 square feet of space to host small cocktail parties or private dinners.

The cruise line has already begun construction on the second ship in its Modern Riverboat Series, named American Harmony, but it won't be ready until 2019. It will take over on the Mississippi River from American Song, which will move to the Pacific Northwest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days