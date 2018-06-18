Latest Weather Blog
New riverboat to cruise on the Mississippi River this year
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new riverboat will be cruising on the Mississippi River this year.
The Sun Herald reports the American Song is set to take its inaugural cruise from New Orleans on Oct. 6. The new riverboat is the first of a new series by American Cruise Lines, which has been operating paddlewheel boats out of New Orleans and Baton Rouge for several years.
The cruise line says the boat boasts expanded suites, with 900 square feet of space to host small cocktail parties or private dinners.
The cruise line has already begun construction on the second ship in its Modern Riverboat Series, named American Harmony, but it won't be ready until 2019. It will take over on the Mississippi River from American Song, which will move to the Pacific Northwest.
