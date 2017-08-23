NEW: regenerated Harvey to threaten Gulf Coast?

The National Hurricane Center is expecting a tropical system to develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Areas along the central and western Gulf Coast need to monitor the forecast as it evolves. Forecast models are indicating that a tropical storm or hurricane could affect the Texas coast over the weekend with heavy rain spreading eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi. Due to a stalled pattern, rain could last for several days—well into next week.

Several inches of rain appear to be possible at this time. It is too early to tell where along the Gulf Coast the heaviest amounts could occur. Depending on how numerous factors unfold, the possibility is there for flash flooding and river flooding.

Rainfall associated with a tropical system could begin as early as Friday and last into the middle of next week. Right now, it appears as though Sunday and Monday would bring the most unsettled weather and the majority of the rain.

Until a center of circulation or closed low develops, forecast model information is highly variable. There is no cause for serious action or alarm at this time, as much can change. This information is to give you a heads up to the possibilities given the current forecast information. Plan to get frequent forecast updates from the WBRZ Weather Team on News 2, wbrz.com, Facebook, Twitter and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. As always during hurricane season, stay prepared and review plans.