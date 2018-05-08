88°
New records exemptions given to Louisiana colleges, ports
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public colleges and ports will get new ability to shield records from the public, under bills sent to the governor.
Legislation from Rep. Franklin Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican, will keep hidden documents that identify anyone who reports a violation of a student code of conduct or safety policy on a college campus.
Though concerns were raised that the exemption is overly broad, the measure came amid heightened worries about hazing. It sailed through the Legislature.
The second measure , by Rep. Greg Miller, a Norco Republican, will grant confidentiality to certain documents involved in active business deal negotiations that are underway for a port commission, port, harbor or terminal district.
Senators overwhelmingly backed both records exemption proposals Tuesday, giving them final passage.
