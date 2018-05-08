New records exemptions given to Louisiana colleges, ports

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public colleges and ports will get new ability to shield records from the public, under bills sent to the governor.

Legislation from Rep. Franklin Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican, will keep hidden documents that identify anyone who reports a violation of a student code of conduct or safety policy on a college campus.

Though concerns were raised that the exemption is overly broad, the measure came amid heightened worries about hazing. It sailed through the Legislature.

The second measure , by Rep. Greg Miller, a Norco Republican, will grant confidentiality to certain documents involved in active business deal negotiations that are underway for a port commission, port, harbor or terminal district.

Senators overwhelmingly backed both records exemption proposals Tuesday, giving them final passage.