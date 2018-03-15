New proposal seeks to ban storing animals in overhead containers during flights

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has introduced legislation that would ban the storage of live animals in the overhead storage bins of commercial flights.

The bill comes days after a woman's dog died on a United Airlines flight. She claims a flight attendant forced her to place her carry-on bag in the overhead storage bin with the dog inside.

Witnesses said when the woman opened the bin at the end of the flight, the dog was dead.

Senator Kennedy introduced the Welfare of Our Furry Friends Act Thursday with the help of Nevada Senator Cortez Masto. The bipartisan bill would direct the FAA to ban the storage of animals in overhead compartments and establish fines for violations.

Today, I introduced the Welfare of Our Furry Friends Act, also known as WOOFF, w my colleague @SenCortezMasto. Our bill directs the @FAANews to create regulations to prohibit the storing of a live animal in any overhead compartment and establish civil fines for violations #WOOFF pic.twitter.com/U3nZqLNIaH — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 15, 2018

Kennedy has been vocal about the United Airlines incident in the past week, appearing on CNN and other major outlets to voice his concerns.