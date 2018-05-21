New pool cracking, homeowner says it's not level

PRAIRIEVILLE - What one homeowner says was supposed to be a backyard paradise, has turned into a big nightmare.

Bobby Murphy hired Precision Landscape and Pools, LLC out of Gonzales to build his family a year-round, backyard retreat. That retreat includes an in-ground saltwater pool and hot tub, with concrete decking and patio.

Murphy says things went south, quickly.

"We've yet to enjoy it," he said. "There's constantly something new popping up it seems to be."

The contract with the pool company was signed a year ago, on May 22, 2017. The fiberglass pool installation began in July. Once the pool was in the ground, Murphy says he saw right away it wasn't level. After attempting to warn the crew about the issue, Murphy says the concrete was poured and the leveling issue was not addressed. Soon after the pool was filled with water the first time, he says the water level was off all around.

"It wasn't level the very first time they set it," he said.

It was then that the crew removed the concrete and drained the pool to make repairs. It rained that night. Murphy says that storm caused the pool to pop up out of the ground and created a hairline crack in the bottom. That crack was patched, but it wouldn't be the first time.

"I have a brand new pool that has a crack in the bottom that's been now patched six or seven times," he said.

The list of problems continues. Murphy says the original leveling concern was never completely addressed. The water level is at different levels around the pool, the deep end is five and a half feet instead of six feet, and the fresh caulking is separating from the pool tile. Another crack has formed up along the side of the hot tub.

"The pool seems to be lifting more and more out of the ground," he said.

The concrete has been poured again, but more cracking has developed around the pool. Murphy says in order to make repairs, the pool has been drained and refilled seven times. He's concerned the constant draining and filling of the pool has made things worse.

For a while now, Murphy says he's been asking for the job to be done right, but he says the owner of Precision Landscape & Pools has not been out to take a look at Murphy's concerns since November.

"I would have expected him to stand up a long time ago and address things," he said. "The pool needs to be replaced."

Summer pool season has arrived, but now there's fear the pool could be a safety issue and Murphy isn't sure he wants his family swimming there.

"The top is going to cave in," he said.

Now $48,000 in, Murphy isn't sure where to go or what to do next.

The owner of Precision Landscape and Pools, LLC, tells 2 On Your Side the pool flexible and usable. He plans to contact someone from the manufacturer to see if someone can visit the homeowner and take a look.

Murphy says he plans to take legal action.