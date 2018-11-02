New phase of Sunshine Bridge repairs to begin next week

DONALDSONVILLE - The process of repairing the Sunshine Bridge is right on schedule. A new phase of the repair work will begin next week, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday.

According to DOTD, the jacking system components are currently being fabricated, and are expected to arrive on site early next week. Upon their arrival, the installation process will begin.

This phase of work is crucial to restoring the Sunshine Bridge, as the jacking system will be used to realign the bridge into its original position and to allow installation of a replacement chord, which is one of the main load-carrying members of the bridge.

The bridge has been closed since the second week of October after a barge collision. DOTD still expects the work to be complete by January of 2019.

In addition, the Plaquemine Ferry schedule has also been adjusted. Service times are as follows:

-Monday through Friday, the first boat will run from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Monday through Friday, the second boat will run from 5:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday and Sunday, the first boat will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Saturday and Sunday, the second boat will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).