New outdoor market launching on Mardi Gras in Bossier City

7 hours 54 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 03 2019 Mar 3, 2019 March 03, 2019 11:11 AM March 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A northwest Louisiana city is launching an outdoor market on Mardi Gras. The East Bank Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Bossier City's new festival plaza.
  
The opening hours overlap with two small parades across the Red River in Shreveport - a children's parade at a mall and a short walking parade for anyone who wants to join in.
  
Bossier Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Johnson says she doesn't see any conflict. She says tourists from Arkansas and Texas fill hotels for the weekend, and there are plenty of people for everything.
  
Johnson says the market opening "will have a Mardi Gras feel."
  
Northwest Louisiana's two biggest Carnival parades roll on the two Saturdays before Fat Tuesday.
