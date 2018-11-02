New Orleans zoo welcomes two new elephants

Photo: Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans recently got two new pachyderms.

The zoo is now home to 36-year-old Surapa and 37year-old Jothi. The pair of elephants are from the Buffalo Zoo.

“We are very excited to have Surapa and Jothi join our herd of two girls and we are honored that the staff and board at Buffalo Zoo as well as the community supported this move,” said Joel Hamilton, Vice President and General Curator at Audubon Zoo. “We hope in having them all here people will learn about this species and get inspired to protect them in the wild to make sure they do not go extinct."

According to the zoo, the elephants will join Panya and Jean in their Asian Domain habitat. The elephant habitat has multiple pools, shade, and a newly built bard with headed and padded floors.