New Orleans zoo reopens jaguar habitat after July escape

Photo: Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has reopened the jaguar habitat.

The enclosure has been closed for several months after one of the animals, named Valerio, escaped last year and killed several animals. According to a release from the zoo the enclosure is reopening following months of extensive research, manufacturing, and repairs.

"We’ve gone above and beyond safety protocols for the habitat and are confident our Zoo is a safe place for our guests to come visit,” said Joel Hamilton, Audubon Zoo Vice President and General Curator.

The habitat now features new woven stainless-steel barriers, welded panels added to the service door and rear wall, a camera monitoring system, and more.

