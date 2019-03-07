New Orleans zoo mourns loss of 'beloved' elephant

Photo: Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has announced the passing of one of its female Asian elephants.

According to the zoo, veterinary and animal care staff made the "difficult decision" to humanely euthanize 55-year-old Panya following a decline in her death due to kidney disease.

"Once it became clear that the condition was irreversible and her quality of life was being impacted, Audubon’s expert veterinary and animal care staff decided that the most humane course of action was to say goodbye to Panya," the zoo said in a release.

“Panya was an amazing animal—brilliant and incredibly strong-spirited. We all loved her, and we will miss her deeply,” said Audubon Zoo Curator of Large Mammals Joe Forys.

Forys had worked with Panya for more than 19 years.