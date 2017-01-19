New Orleans woman kicked boyfriend's face in front of officer

Image via NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say a woman kicked her boyfriend in the face while he was sitting on a curb near a New Orleans police officer.



Citing arrest documents, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 20-year-old Sabrina Lofstedt and her 22-year-old boyfriend spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day drinking at a Mississippi beach but became embroiled in a dispute on the drive back to New Orleans.



Lofstedt told police that her boyfriend had slapped her in the face during an argument in the vehicle. Officers noticed scratches on the man's face but saw no marks on the woman's face.



After speaking with officers, police say Lofstedt then walked over to her seated boyfriend and kicked him in the face, prompting her to be charged with domestic abuse battery.



It's unclear whether Lofstedt has an attorney.