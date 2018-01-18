New Orleans weather remains treacherous

Photo: WWL

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says city facilities and schools will remain closed Thursday.

Getting into and around in New Orleans is a challenge in this unusually cold weather. Parts of Interstate 10 within the city and to its east and west were closed throughout Wednesday. The 24-mile-long Lake Pontchartrain Causeway taking commuters from the north was closed as well. Ice closed the runways at Louis Armstrong International Airport until midday.

New Orleans' historic streetcars were shut down because of ice on the electric lines and frozen equipment. There was limited bus service on the icy roads and the Mississippi River ferries shut down.

Another hard freeze was forecast overnight Wednesday. Ice was still expected to be a problem on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures should rise above freezing later Thursday in New Orleans and reach 60 degrees (16 Celsius) on Friday as warmer weather begins to thaw out the South.