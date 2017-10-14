New Orleans vote for mayor draws 18 candidates

NEW ORLEANS - Eighteen people are on the ballot as New Orleans voters choose a successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a term-limited Democrat who leaves office next year.

There appears little chance of anyone getting a majority in Saturday's race, meaning the top two finishers would meet in a November runoff.

Three people have led pre-election polls: Former state civil court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-buh-nay); Businessman Troy Henry also gained enough support to earn a spot in a recent televised candidate forum.

All four are Democrats.

Top issues include the city's lingering violent crime problem and problems with an antiquated pumping system that drains city streets in heavy rains.