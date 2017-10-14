85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans vote for mayor draws 18 candidates

1 hour 7 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 10:38 AM October 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Eighteen people are on the ballot as New Orleans voters choose a successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a term-limited Democrat who leaves office next year.
  
There appears little chance of anyone getting a majority in Saturday's race, meaning the top two finishers would meet in a November runoff.
  
Three people have led pre-election polls: Former state civil court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-buh-nay); Businessman Troy Henry also gained enough support to earn a spot in a recent televised candidate forum.
  
All four are Democrats.
  
Top issues include the city's lingering violent crime problem and problems with an antiquated pumping system that drains city streets in heavy rains.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days