New Orleans to host 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships

ST. LOUIS- The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that the 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships will be hosted at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 23, according to a LSU release.

“We’ve wanted to bring the SEC Championships back to Louisiana for many years,” LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D Breaux said. “New Orleans is a fabulous place for a big event like this, and the city has hosted numerous gymnastics meets that have been successful and well attended. The state of Louisiana and everyone in New Orleans have been supportive of bringing this meet back home.”

LSU played host to the inaugural SEC Championships in 1981 in Baton Rouge. According to the release, this will mark the first time the meet will take place in the state since moving to neutral sites in 2001.

Previous host sites include: Birmingham, Ala. (2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2011 and 2014); Duluth, Ga. (2004, 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2015); North Little Rock, Ark. (2007, 2013 and 2016); Nashville, Tenn. (2009), Jacksonville, Fla. (2010 and 2017); and St. Louis, Mo. (2018).

LSU won the first SEC Gymnastics Championship in 1981 and once again in 2007. The Tigers will compete for their second-straight title at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in St. Louis.