New Orleans teen missing after meeting man through social media

Images via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to with a man she met through social media.

Aniya Davis was last seen around 1:40 a.m. on July 12 when 22-year-old Rigoberto Usher picked Davis up from her home against the consent of her guardian.

Davis and Usher left in a white 2011 Dogde Charger with Louisiana license plate number WVC908.

Anyone with information about Aniya Davis or Rigoberto Usher please call NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030.