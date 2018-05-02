New Orleans teacher accused of kissing 14-year-old student

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- Police have arrested a former teacher after he was accused of kissing an eighth-grade student in his classroom on multiple occasions.

Matthew Nesser, 34, was a social studies teacher at Edward Hynes Charter School, the Advocate reports. Nesser was booked on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to his attorney, Joseph Raspanti, Nesser denies all of the allegations.

On April 16, the mother of the 14-year-old girl told police that Nesser had been making out with her daughter on campus. The next day the girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center, according to the Advocate.

According to police, the girl said Nesser bought her books, jewelry, cards and chocolates for her birthday and Valentine's Day.

During one of their encounters in January, Nesser allegedly told the girl he loved her. Because she believed he was on the verge of crying, she told him she loved him too.

At one point, the girl said she tried to tell Nesser they shouldn't see each other. Later while she was alone with him helping grade papers, he kissed her on the mouth.

Court documents show that Nesser also gave the girl back rubs, including one under her clothing. Nesser also allegedly told the girl how they could be together when they were older unless she "betrayed his trust and told" her parents what was going on.

Police obtained a warrant to arrest Nesser on April 24. He surrendered to investigators Tuesday. His bail was set at $12,500.