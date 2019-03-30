80°
New Orleans sues several oil, gas firms over coastal erosion

Saturday, March 30 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NOLA.com
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The City of New Orleans is suing several oil and gas companies over coastal erosion.
  
Mayor Latoya Cantrell on Friday announced the lawsuit, which alleges that pipeline work has caused massive damage to Louisiana's wetlands and "threatened the safety of our people."
  
Cantrell's statement cites analyses from Tulane, LSU and the Rand Corporation, saying coastal land loss could cost the state more than $133 billion in lost capital.
  
New Orleans joins six surrounding parishes which have filed similar lawsuits against the oil and gas industry.
  
The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, in response, says "It is unfortunate to see the City of New Orleans bow to the administration's pressure for more self-serving lawsuits."
