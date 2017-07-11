New Orleans street performer 'Uncle Louie' to be extradited to Florida on murder charge

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans street performer known as Uncle Louie will be extradited to face charges in a deadly convenience store robbery that occurred 43 years ago in Jacksonville, Florida.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports online records show Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell was presented Tuesday with extradition papers signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Cantrell then ordered Uncle Louie, whose real name is Johnie Miller, to be transported to face second-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Edwards' order was necessary after Miller refused to voluntarily return to face the charges stemming from a 1974 case involving the death of 34-year-old Freddie Farah. The 60-year-old Miller was linked to the slaying after evidence matched an FBI profile.

Miller performed in the French Quarter as a human statue for more than two decades.