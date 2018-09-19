86°
New Orleans store employee killed during robbery
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police are looking for two people in the shooting death of a gas station and convenience store employee in New Orleans.
News outlets reported the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The victim's name has not been released yet. Investigators think two suspects fired several shots, killing the 58-year-old man.
No other details were immediately available.
