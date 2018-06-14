77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans Sheriff: Ex-US Attorney under investigation

5 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 1:21 PM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say they found narcotics in an envelope a former U.S. attorney was handing to a jail inmate in a New Orleans courtroom.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that a courtroom deputy spotted Eddie Jordan handing the envelope to the inmate. The deputy searched the envelope before the inmate could access the contents.

The release said narcotics were found. It did not give details.

Jordan has not been arrested or charged. The release says he is "a suspect" in a sheriff's investigation. He did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. Jordan was the New Orleans-based U.S. Attorney from 1994-2001. He was elected New Orleans' district attorney in 2002.

He resigned in 2007 amid heavy criticism over his running of the office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days