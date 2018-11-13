New Orleans school to crown first male homecoming queen

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A school in New Orleans will soon crown the city's first ever male-born homecoming queen.

Dylan Ligier, 14, is a freshman at Morris Jeff Community School. Joseph Ligier, Dylan's father, told WWL-TV his son has has gender dysphoria since he was a young child.

Joseph said his son has gotten nothing but support from his school.

"He had started transitioning a while ago, then stopped," Joseph says. "But he said, if he wins, he is going to use this to overcome his fear, and continue transitioning. I have always known, and he is still using the pronoun him. He's is so well-liked because he's so kind, and it's made it easier to be accepting."

Dylan was excited when he heard the news last Friday.

"Everyone started cheering my name and people were hugging me, like everyone was hugging me, it was really cool," Dylan told WWL.

School administration released a statement saying the school was proud to be a safe place for students to express themselves and encourages students to be open-minded.

"As an International Baccalaureate School, we prepare our students to be internationally minded, global thinkers and they do just that," the statement read. "We applaud this student's courage as a risk taker and we are proud that Morris Jeff is a safe place for students to express themselves."

Dylan will be crowned queen this Friday.