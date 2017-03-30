New Orleans school closed due to threat on social media

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – Isidore Newman School in New Orleans is closed on Thursday after a threat on social media was posted.

According to a report from WWL, school officials announced the school closure on Thursday and parent conferences that were scheduled for Friday have also been canceled.

"Last night we learned that posted on social media was a threat of violence at our School. We worked through the night with a core administrative team and with our threat assessment consultant to evaluate alternatives and make decisions," Dale Smith, head of school, told WWL.

Smith stated that the individual responsible for the threat has been identified and the school has "taken steps to contain the risk."

School officials say they are working with the New Orleans Police Department regarding the incident and safety on campus remains their top priority.