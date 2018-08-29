New Orleans Saints secure Drew Brees viable back-up plan

NEW ORLEANS - According to national media reports, the New Orleans Saints have traded a future third-round draft selection to the New York Jets for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater signed a one year deal with the Jets after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.

Bridgewater started 28 games in his first two years with the Vikings, however in preseason camp prior to the 2016 season he tore most of the ligaments in his knee and missed the entire 2016 season and played in just one game in 2017.

Nick Underhill of the Advocate reported the Bridgewater deal to be just for one year, with a base salary of $5 million. There is the potential for Bridgewater to reach a salary total near nine million dollars should he reach playing and performance bonuses.

The prevailing thought with this trade is that Bridgewater would be a great long-term fit in the Saints offense and a viable short-term back-up to Drew Brees this season.