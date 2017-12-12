61°
New Orleans Saints season ticket holder sues team over anthem protest

1 hour 44 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

GRETNA- A New Orleans Saints season ticket holder said he is suing the NFL team for a refund because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

WWL-TV reports that ticket holder Lee Dragna filed the lawsuit Monday. The lawsuit claims that the protest of police brutality by some players prevented Dragna and his family from enjoying the games.

The lawsuits says that Dragna has not been to a Saints game since the home opener against the New England Patriots. Before the game, Dragna said some of the players did not come out for the singing of the national anthem. When they did come out, the lawsuit says "they passed directly in front of where the petitioner and his guests were seated. Many of the fans in the area booed and cursed at the Saints players."

WWL says that the lawsuit notes that Saints owner Tom Benson and head coach Sean Payton have publicly supported the protests, but many fans "do not find these protests entertaining."

