New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson dead at 90

NEW ORLEANS - Tom Benson, one of the most influential men in all of Louisiana has died Thursday.

According to the New Orleans Saints, Benson passed away at age 90 at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson by his side. Benson owned both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports teams.

Saints Owner Tom Benson, 90, passed away peacefully today at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson at his side https://t.co/gjAIQYKdDw pic.twitter.com/BK5aS2vj0v — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2018

Benson had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Ochsner on Feb. 21, where he was treated for flu-like symptoms. Four days later, a spokesperson said Benson was receiving “exemplary care for the flu” but was stable. On March 6, the team said Benson was showing “signs of improving.”

Governor John Bel Edwards plans to speak about Benson at the governor's mansion in Baton Rouge at 5 p.m. Click HERE to watch the conference live.