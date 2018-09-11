New Orleans Saints honor Ochsner patient during season-opener

Image: neworleanssaints.com

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints honored an Ochsner hospital patient this past Sunday.

Susan Gray was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a disease that causes swelling of the brain and other symptoms such as memory loss.

Sunday, the Saints and Ochsner hospital honored her as the Ochsner hero, presenting her with tickets to the game, field passes, and an autographed football by Saints runningback Alvin Kamara.