New Orleans Saints honor Ochsner patient during season-opener

3 hours 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 September 11, 2018 5:15 PM September 11, 2018 in News
By: Chris Lunkin
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints honored an Ochsner hospital patient this past Sunday.

Susan Gray was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a disease that causes swelling of the brain and other symptoms such as memory loss.

Sunday, the Saints and Ochsner hospital honored her as the Ochsner hero, presenting her with tickets to the game, field passes, and an autographed football by Saints runningback Alvin Kamara. 

