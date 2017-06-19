New Orleans responding to Alabama mayor

HANCEVILLE, Ala. - The mayor's office in New Orleans says it is preparing a response to the request that it turn over recently removed Confederate-related monuments to a city in Alabama.

Hanceville Alabama Mayor Kenneth Nail recently wrote to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to request a donation of the monuments for display in Hanceville's Veterans Memorial Park.

In a statement Monday, the mayor's office said it is working on a request for proposals from nonprofits and government agencies that will place the monuments in what New Orleans officials deem to be a more appropriate place than the high-profile spots they once occupied.

Landrieu proposed their removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners in South Carolina.