82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans responding to Alabama mayor

1 hour 16 minutes 42 seconds ago June 19, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 Monday, June 19 2017 June 19, 2017 8:02 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HANCEVILLE, Ala. - The mayor's office in New Orleans says it is preparing a response to the request that it turn over recently removed Confederate-related monuments to a city in Alabama.

Hanceville Alabama Mayor Kenneth Nail recently wrote to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to request a donation of the monuments for display in Hanceville's Veterans Memorial Park.
  
In a statement Monday, the mayor's office said it is working on a request for proposals from nonprofits and government agencies that will place the monuments in what New Orleans officials deem to be a more appropriate place than the high-profile spots they once occupied.
  
Landrieu proposed their removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners in South Carolina.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days