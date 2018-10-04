Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Popeyes to serve 24-karat gold chicken wings
NEW ORLEANS - Four Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations will have a new limited-time menu item that looks like a million bucks.
The restaurant chain announced that this Thursday only, the selected locations will offer boneless chicken wings dipped in champagne and coated in 24-karat gold batter, USA Today reports.
One of the participating locations is in New Orleans. Others include New York, California, and New Jersey.
According to the chain, the limited-time item is to celebrate opening 3,000 restaurants in total.
“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them," Popeyes President Alex Santoro, said in a statement. The chain has locations in 30 countries. "It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”
The special wings come as part of Popeyes' Boneless Wing Bash. The meal includes six boneless wings, a side, and a biscuit. Customers can buy the wings for $5 while supplies last.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bus driver in trouble after yelling profanity at students on bus
-
Deputy pushes woman home after broken down wheelchair leaves her stranded
-
Woman suspected in deadly poisoning indicted for murder in East Baton Rouge
-
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les...
-
Permit office shocked to learn about Restore Louisiana elevation requirement