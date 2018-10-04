85°
New Orleans Popeyes to serve 24-karat gold chicken wings

1 hour 15 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 October 04, 2018 10:28 AM October 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

NEW ORLEANS - Four Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations will have a new limited-time menu item that looks like a million bucks.

The restaurant chain announced that this Thursday only, the selected locations will offer boneless chicken wings dipped in champagne and coated in 24-karat gold batter, USA Today reports.

One of the participating locations is in New Orleans. Others include New York, California, and New Jersey.

According to the chain, the limited-time item is to celebrate opening 3,000 restaurants in total.

“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them," Popeyes President Alex Santoro, said in a statement. The chain has locations in 30 countries. "It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

The special wings come as part of Popeyes' Boneless Wing Bash. The meal includes six boneless wings, a side, and a biscuit. Customers can buy the wings for $5 while supplies last.

